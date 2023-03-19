Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

