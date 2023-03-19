Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.65. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $59.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.