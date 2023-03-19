Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $184.85 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

