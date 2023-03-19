San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.88%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

