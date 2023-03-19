San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.88%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
