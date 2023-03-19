Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,327.45 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $7,327.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.38 or 0.06448567 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,273,814,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,224,615 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

