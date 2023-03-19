Sara Bay Financial Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $22.29 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

