Sara Bay Financial Has $11.72 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy accounts for 6.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 2.48% of Centrus Energy worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

