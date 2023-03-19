Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sara Bay Financial cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

