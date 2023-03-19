Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE SAR opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.38. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

