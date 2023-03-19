Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.