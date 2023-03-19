Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 50,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.54. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

