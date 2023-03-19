Sawyer & Company Inc Has $996,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

