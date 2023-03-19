Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

