Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 124,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

