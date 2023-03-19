Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 970 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

