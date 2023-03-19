Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger accounts for about 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.18% of Schrödinger worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,962 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 1,971,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after buying an additional 70,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

