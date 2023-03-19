Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.