Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

