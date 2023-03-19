Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,683,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

