Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,207 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $46.25. 1,325,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

