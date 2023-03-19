Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida makes up about 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 3,316,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,408. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

