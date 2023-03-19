Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.66 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $93.43 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00428347 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,877,926.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

