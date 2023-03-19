Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $0.82. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 7,612,011 shares changing hands.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 221.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

