Serum Trading Up 14.8% This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $33.24 million and $18.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00367294 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.01 or 0.26696248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

