Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SCI opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

