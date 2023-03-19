Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

