Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
