Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

