Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $38,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.41. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $292.40 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

