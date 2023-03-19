Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

