Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

