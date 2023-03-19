Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.64 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $797.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

