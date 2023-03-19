Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $77.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,932.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,177 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $77,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

