Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.