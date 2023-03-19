Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,122,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.