Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
