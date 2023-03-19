Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,339. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $489,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

