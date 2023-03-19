SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $621.75 million and approximately $239.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00201657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.70 or 0.99961166 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51566416 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $267,035,299.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

