Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

SLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

SLDP stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

