SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 16% This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,235,272 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

