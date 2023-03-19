Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 174,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 156,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $9,395,313.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,346,040.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 156,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,395,313.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,346,040.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,754,232 shares of company stock valued at $165,527,155. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.