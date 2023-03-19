S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,299 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.28 and a 200 day moving average of $341.36. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.