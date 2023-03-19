SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Cut by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

