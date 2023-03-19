SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.