SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

