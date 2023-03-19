Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

