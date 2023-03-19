Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$15.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.33, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77.

