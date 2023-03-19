SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.