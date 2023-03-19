Stairway Partners LLC Has $33.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.23. 70,239,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,277,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

