Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $732.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 732 ($8.92) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.07). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($8.92), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 732.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

