Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,189,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

