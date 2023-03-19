Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.78

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $103.24 million and approximately $31.74 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

